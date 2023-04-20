ZBC photo journalist Idah Mhetu laid to rest at Warren Hills Cemetery

The late Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) photo journalist Idah Mhetu who died over the weekend was laid to rest at Warren Hills Cemetery in Harare on Wednesday afternoon.

Mhetu died on Sunday aged 35, following a short illness.

Family members, her colleagues from the media fraternity as well as the Deputy Minister of Information, Kindness Paradza paid their last respects to Mhetu who was recognised by many as one of the best female photojournalists around.

Speaking at the funeral, Paradza who was representing Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said:

“Idah (Mhetu) worked for several organisations before joining ZBC in 2020. We used to see her running around with cameras. She would capture the world through the lenses producing the best pictures that have been acknowledged by the State.

“She is one of the few female journalists who chose the most difficult area of the media industry (photography). She captured a lot of pictures on government projects.

“As government, we appreciate her work and her legacy will live forever. She had a promising future which was admired and seen by the government.

“We are saddened by her untimely death but this is everyone’s way of leaving the world. We will always cherish her good works.”

Idah’s father Mr Zivai Mhetu said his daughter was an all-rounder who loved everyone despite their background as witnessed by the large number of people who came to pay their last respects.

“She was a woman with a job that was too demanding as a photojournalist but what amazed us was Idah would make time for everyone, including our relatives in the diaspora,” he said.

“She was always in constant touch with every one and this shows the kind of child I had. We are deeply saddened by her untimely death because no one thought she was going to leave this world early.

“In everything she did, Idah was a hard worker and she had no time to quarrel or be angry at someone. I am happy that today a lot of people have come to bid farewell to my daughter.”

Before working for the ZBC, Mhetu also worked with NewZimbabwe.com, DailyNews, NewsDay and the Financial Gazette.