Socialite Mambo Ndini on the run after US$300K cement scam

Flamboyant socialite Mambo Ndini, real name Andy Baleni, is allegedly on the run after duping unsuspecting people of US$300 000 in a cement scam run by his company Koffie and King Hardware in Harare.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the case in a statement.

“The suspects, Andy Bileni, also known as Mambo Ndini, and Tinashe Zimuya advertised cement on radio and social media platforms at very low prices and alleged special offer, thereby luring unsuspecting transacting public.

“Delivery on the purported cement was said to be done within seven days after payment of the consignment. Resultantly, more than 70 victims fell for the scam and were defrauded approximately US$300 000.”

Nyathi said the two suspects, who used a fake address of 10 Mbuya Nehanda Street, would demand an upfront payment where the delivery would be done within 7 days.

Ass Comm Nyathi urged members of the public to exercise diligence before making any payments.