Makomborero Haruzivishe finally released on bail after 9 months in jail

The High Court has finally released MDC Alliance youth activist Makomborero Haruzivishe ending his nearly 10-month pre-trial incarceration.

Haruzivishe was on Friday granted ZWL 20,000 bail on the last of his pending criminal cases where he is charged for kidnapping with intent to promote public violence.

“The Applicant be and hereby admitted to bail in respect of the pending trial on the charge of kidnapping with intent to promote public violence (CRB 2165/21) on the conditions stated hereunder,” read the judgement.

The pro-democracy campaigner was represented by constitutional law expert Professor Lovemore Madhuku.

MDC Alliance spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere and Danford Ngadziore among other party officials were in court as two judges ended Haruzivishe’s incarceration.

Haruzivishe was granted bail pending appeal on his 14-month prison sentence in July last year but the 28-year-old remained in prison following the revocation of his bail on separate charges.

He has been granted bail on all his cases and was released Friday evening.

MDC Alliance national spokesperson, Fadzayi Mahere welcomed the development.

“Mako has been granted bail. To report twice a week at Law and Order, reside at his given address, pay $20,000. Thank you, Jesus.

“We have confirmed with the clerk of court at Rotten Row that there are no outstanding cases or warrants of arrests against Mako. Subject to all formalities, @MakomboreroH will be going home today. Thank you to everyone who campaigned for his freedom. Mako is now free,” Mahere said. Nehanda Radio