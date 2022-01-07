ZIMRA forces reinstatement of retired CG as Moris Mpofu is embarrassed

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) has reversed its controversial appointment of Moris Mpofu as the authority’s Acting Commissioner General and re-instated Rameck Masaire who had retired.

The authority announced the development in a statement on Friday afternoon.

“The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) Board wishes to inform members of staff that the assumption of duty of Dr Moris Mpofu as Acting Commissioner General of the Authority has been suspended.

“Accordingly, Mr Rameck Masaire will continue to serve as Acting Commissioner General of the Authority,” read the statement.

Mpofu’s appointment had raised eyebrows after revelations that in May 2019, the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) board of directors fired seven senior executives, including then CEO Mpofu following allegations of rampant corruption and abuse of office.

The sacked ZIMRA official was arraigned on charges of criminal abuse of office charges after he allegedly recommended that ZCDC should sell diamonds to a blacklisted buyer.

He was released on ZWL 2 000 bail by magistrate Barbara Mateko. The State later withdrew charges against him.

The reinstated ZIMRA CG had served only one year in the office before he tendered his retirement. The move raised suspicion that “it was a boardroom coup.” Nehanda Radio