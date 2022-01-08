Zanu PF MP and Gutu CIO forcing transfer of Serima High teacher

Chief Serima (born Vengai Rushwaya) and Zanu PF MP John Paradza have allegedly enlisted the services of officers from the President’s Office to haul Serima High teacher Batsiranayi Ngugama out of the school after labelling him a security threat.

Ngugama’s lawyers, Matutu and Mureri yesterday wrote a letter to Gutu District Schools Inspector (DSI), Ronald Muganhu complaining against his active involvement in the matter.

The Mirror is however, told that Muganhu refused to receive the lawyer’s letter at his office yesterday afternoon which is copied to Serima High head and Masvingo Provincial Education Director.

The letter which is in the hands of The Mirror and dated January 4, 2022 alleges that Muganhu, at the instigation of some unnamed officers from the President’s office at Mpandawana summoned Ngugama and the head of the Roman Catholic run school Progress Matongo for a meeting at his offices on Monday.

The pair arrived at 8am and waited until 2pm for the meeting to happen. At 2pm, Muganhu summoned the two into his office and said he was under instruction from the President’s office to transfer Ngugama out of Gutu West Constituency because he was a security threat. He also told them that the other complainants in the matter are Chief Serima, Gutu West MP John Paradza and Harrison Manda.

Muganhu told Ngugama that the matter was not open for discussion and ordered him to find a school for a swop before the opening of the first term. In the letter, Matutu and Mureri gave Muganhu 48 hours to explain why he was labelling a mere school teacher, a security threat or face further legal action.

The lawyers warned Muganhu that the transfer he sought against Ngugama was illegal and of no force. Muganhu blew his top when The Mirror called him for a comment. He said he was aware of the matter but described The Mirror as rotten.

“Vanhu vekuMirror munoda kundijairira sitereki. I know the case but handidaviri zvinhu zvakaora kudaro.

“I cannot respond to such rotten issues, tell Ngugama to come and face me directly. I am not frightened by papers from his lawyers and the allegations he is making are false and misplaced,” said Muganhu who has a track record of being anti-media and unaccountable.

Paradza said he was not aware of the matter as he was in Masvingo when Ngugama was summoned.

“I am hearing this from you for the first time. I was in Masvingo when Ngugama was summoned and I don’t have the tendency to frighten people from my constituency more so teachers. I have no reason to do that as I am guaranteed to retain my seat,” said Paradza.

Efforts to get comments from Chief Serima and Manda were futile. Masvingo Mirror