Douglas Munatsi death: Police finally track down and quiz Colleta

Police in Zimbabwe have confirmed that they managed to track down and interview a woman only known as Colleta, thought to be the last person to see prominent banker Mr Douglas Munatsi alive before he died in a suspicious fire at his upmarket Northfields apartment in Harare.

On the 29th of November, Munatsi, the chief executive of the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (ZIDA) was found dead his apartment following the mysterious fire many believe to be arson.

While autopsy and toxicology examination results have not yet been released, the police say they have questioned several other people in connection with the case.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said “The Zimbabwe Republic Police has located Colleta and interviewed her. At the moment, police are still conducting investigations and will release full details once investigations are complete.

“We will advise the public accordingly once the toxicology examination results are out,” he said.

Several people have been interviewed by the police including Mr Charles Gardner (32) a resident at the flats, Mr Shupai Zifunge (47) a security guard at the flats and Mr Martin Chitura (41) who was employed by Mr Munatsi as a driver.

Munatsi’s young brother Cardmelon Munatsi (47) and a chef employed by Munatsi, Saurosi Marichambo (53) were also questioned by police.

According to Gardner’s statement, he heard an explosion-like noise at around 02:50hours and he woke up, went to the balcony to check where the noise was coming from and saw smoke coming out of Munatsi’s apartment.

He says he also heard the late businessman shouting for help. Gardner contacted the Fire Brigade who arrived within 20 minutes and put out the fire. Strangely Munatsi’s body was found with only burns to the hands and legs.

Colleta became a figure of national interest after Zifunge (security guard) revealed that he last saw Munatsi at around 6.20pm on November 28 and he had told him he was expecting Colleta at the flat.

As per instructions from Munatsi, Zifunge escorted Colleta to Munatsi’s flat when she arrived and she reportedly left the flat around 9.18pm on foot.

Zifunge added that on November 29, at around 3am, he heard an explosion and he went out of the guardroom and saw Gardner running downstairs saying there was a fire in flat number C9.