Mzembi warns ‘enablers’ who think they are close to Mnangagwa

Former cabinet Minister Walter Mzembi has reiterated that President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s regime is ruthless and that’s why people like him fled the country and those who remained behind are finding this out the hard way.

Posting on Twitter on Wednesday, Mzembi said; “haikona kutamba nemuswe weShumba uchifunga kuti iBroom unofunga kuti isu takatiza tinopenga here tasevenza nevarume ava 20 years?

(Don’t play with the tail of a lion thinking it’s a broom. You think we ran away because we are crazy? We worked with these guys for 20 years).”

Asked by Twitter user if he was referring to businessman Douglas Munatsi who died in a suspicious fire at his Northfields flat in Harare, Mzembi said;

“I would mention him by name if it was, have done my tributes already. It’s a message to all Enablers & Zvitambapanashe who think when they get close they are friends to the powers that be. The System has no friends but befriends interests only!”

In August 2020 Mzembi scoffed at attempts to extradite him from South Africa where he is currently exiled and told Nehanda Radio that Mnangagwa has attempted to have him assassinated several times.

In a exclusive interview with Nehanda Radio, Mzembi listed several innocent people who were killed in each of the alleged assassination attempts in both Zimbabwe and South Africa.

“Mnangagwa has tried physical elimination for the last three years it failed. At one stage he thought they had got me, they even ran stories that I had died. I don’t know who they killed in South Africa by mistake thinking it’s me.

Mzembi says between 2013 and 2017, Mnangagwa allegedly tried to kill him several times and even “hired an assassin who has a docket of confession at Borrowdale Police Station with Crime References etc but they tortured Mr Mupazviriho into silence, it’s all there in the public domain.”

“In 2004 again another attempt and they ended up killing Lucky Hakata at Featherstone in a make up accident, again another near miss of mistaken identity.”

Meanwhile Mzembi has praised Zanu PF’s appointment of ex-ambassador Christopher Mutsvangwa as Zanu PF party’s Information and Publicity Secretary taking over the position left by the late National Hero Ambassador Simon Khaya Moyo during politburo reshuffles made on Wednesday.

“Zanu PF is not leaving anything to chance, Chris is no Propaganda pushover with his background as former DG of @ZBCNewsonline & Wartime stint at ‘Radio Maputo’. A seasoned broadcaster & Info Tsar expect a real duel with @advocatemahere leading to 2023!” Mzembi said.

Mike Bimha was redeployed as National Political Commissar while Monica Mutsvangwa was appointed Deputy Secretary for Transport and Social Welfare.

Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi was appointed Secretary for Information Communication Technology, Alice Dube was promoted to be a politburo member replacing Ambassador Cain Mathema who is not well.

Senator Monica Mavhunga was also appointed Deputy Secretary for Education. Judith Ncube was appointed Politburo member representing Bulawayo Province. Nehanda Radio