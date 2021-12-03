ED admits economic crisis, pays tribute to ‘patriotic, patient’ workers

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has admitted that Zimbabwe is facing a socio-economic crisis and paid tribute to workers for the ‘patience’ that they have shown his under-fire administration.

Zimbabwe is facing a severe economic crisis in a decade made worse by unemployment and runaway inflation.

Civil servants are also demanding their salaries in US$ but Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube has continuously insisted on paying them with the local currency that is only recognised in Zimbabwe.

Commissioning 13 buses and 30 service vehicles for the Public Service Commission (PSC) at Morris Depot in Harare on Wednesday, Mnangagwa thanked some civil servants who continued to work for his administration despite economic setbacks.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank all patriotic, committed and loyal Government workers for the patience that they have shown in the face of various socio-economic challenges, including the Covid-19 pandemic, which has wreaked havoc on a global scale,” Mnangagwa said.

“I applaud you for remaining resolute and for wholeheartedly serving our great nation. Let us continue on this path guided by our mantra that; ‘Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo.”

On Thursday morning, the main opposition MDC Alliance accused Mnangagwa’s regime of failing to manage the economy citing that the prices of basic goods and services had gone up.

“The cost of basic commodities, access to the internet, communication, fuel & other essential services have gone up due to the regime’s poor management of the economy, policy failure & looting causing untold suffering to the masses. #NgaapindeHakeMukomana,” the opposition said.

Mnangagwa, however, accused some civil servants of working with some foreign governments against his administration.

This comes after the Zanu PF leader, a day before, had cited recent comments by a junior minister in the British House of Lords that his government was meeting with trade unions in Zimbabwe to discuss their welfare. Mnangagwa claimed that the former coloniser was interfering with the sovereignty of Zimbabwe.

“Regrettably, while as an employer, the Government is implementing all these measures, it is disheartening that some employees, as has now been revealed, are working with foreign Governments to undermine workplace harmony as well as national peace and security.

“Fortunately, my Government has the requisite capacity to ensure workplace harmony and guarantee national peace and security,” Mnangagwa said. Nehanda Radio