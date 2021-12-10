Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

PICTURES: Mudiwa Hood set to open Luxury Boutique in Harare

By Keith Mlauzi 41,194

Flamboyant gospel musician and businessman Mudiwa Hood is set to open a luxury boutique in the capital, he revealed via a Facebook post.

The outspoken singer who has written books on how to make money posted on his socials that the boutique will sell high end male and female casual and formal clothes.

He posted a series of pictures of his glamorous spot with the caption, “Ladies and Gentlemen I present you Mudiwa Hood Luxury Boutique in ZIMBABWE Opening SOON.

“Its almost done …. We will advise on the Launch date… High end male & female formal & smart casual clothing will be sold here! and all Mudiwa Merchandise!!”

The boutique does not come as a surprise as Mudiwa is known for having good taste in fashion and has won the best dressed hip hop artist award more than twice.

He has also encouraged men to invest in their looks.

