The late businessman Douglas Munatsi’s luxury Harare flat in pictures

As police escalate their investigations into the death of prominent businessman Douglas Munatsi, who lost his life in a mysterious fire, Nehanda Radio takes a look at the luxury flat in Harare that is now a possible crime scene.

The former BancABC CEO was killed at around 4AM on Monday in his 9th floor Northfields flat at the corner of Fifth Street and Josiah Tongogara.

The police have also launched a manhunt for a woman who was recorded on the security checkpoint book as Coleta NFPK, believed to have arrived at about 1905 hours on Sunday and the guard escorted her to the now deceased’s flat.