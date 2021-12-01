Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Douglas Munatsi’s luxury flat in pictures
Douglas Munatsi’s luxury flat in pictures
LocalFeaturedNews

The late businessman Douglas Munatsi’s luxury Harare flat in pictures

By Takwana Muchadya 66,624

As police escalate their investigations into the death of prominent businessman Douglas Munatsi, who lost his life in a mysterious fire, Nehanda Radio takes a look at the luxury flat in Harare that is now a possible crime scene.

Douglas Munatsi was killed at around 4AM on Monday in his 9th floor Northfields flat at the corner of Fifth Street and Josiah Tongogara. (Picture by Nyashadzashe Ndoro)
Douglas Munatsi was killed at around 4AM on Monday in his 9th floor Northfields flat at the corner of Fifth Street and Josiah Tongogara. (Picture by Nyashadzashe Ndoro)

The former BancABC CEO was killed at around 4AM on Monday in his 9th floor Northfields flat at the corner of Fifth Street and Josiah Tongogara.

Douglas Munatsi’s luxury flat in pictures
Douglas Munatsi’s luxury flat in pictures
Douglas Munatsi’s luxury flat in pictures
Douglas Munatsi’s luxury flat in pictures
Related Articles

Douglas Munetsi death: Police search for woman who last saw…

78,616

Ex-governor Gono mourns “fine and seasoned banker” Douglas…

45,264

ZIDA boss Douglas Munatsi found dead in suspicious house…

84,067

Mtukudzi partners ZBC in radio licence application

394
Douglas Munatsi’s luxury flat in pictures
Douglas Munatsi’s luxury flat in pictures
Douglas Munatsi’s luxury flat in pictures
Douglas Munatsi’s luxury flat in pictures
Douglas Munatsi’s luxury flat in pictures
Douglas Munatsi’s luxury flat in pictures
Douglas Munatsi’s luxury flat in pictures
Douglas Munatsi’s luxury flat in pictures
Douglas Munatsi’s luxury flat in pictures
Douglas Munatsi’s luxury flat in pictures
Douglas Munatsi’s luxury flat in pictures
Douglas Munatsi’s luxury flat in pictures
Douglas Munatsi’s luxury flat in pictures
Douglas Munatsi’s luxury flat in pictures
Douglas Munatsi’s luxury flat in pictures
Douglas Munatsi’s luxury flat in pictures

The police have also launched a manhunt for a woman who was recorded on the security checkpoint book as Coleta NFPK, believed to have arrived at about 1905 hours on Sunday and the guard escorted her to the now deceased’s flat.

Donate to Nehanda Radio
Takwana Muchadya 1369 posts
You might also like More from author
Comments