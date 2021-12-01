Police keen to interview woman named ‘Coleta NFPK’ in Munatsi ‘murder’

Police are ready to interview a woman who is believed to be the last person to visit late Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (ZIDA) CEO Douglas Munatsi before he mysteriously died in a suspected arson around 4am on Monday.

Detectives from CID Homicide said that they have since questioned at least five people in connection with the case and they are only left with Coleta NFPK, a woman believed to have arrived at about 1905 hours on Sunday and the guard escorted her to the now deceased’s flat.

The former BancABC CEO was killed at around 4AM on Monday in 9th floor Northfields flat at the corner of Fifth Street and Josiah Tongogara.

Police say they have so far interviewed the informant and neighbour Charles Gardner (32) who resides on the 10th floor while Munatsi occupied the 9th floor, a security guard at the flats Shupai Zifunge (47) and Martin Chitura (41) of Borrowdale who was employed by Mr Munatsi as a personal driver.

Saurosi Marichambo (53) who was employed by the now deceased as a chef since 2020 and the deceased’s younger brother Cardmelon Munatsi (47) of Kunatsa Estates, Matepatepa area, were also interviewed.

The investigation team revealed that their progress currently shows that at around 2.50am on Monday, Gardner was awakened by an explosion-like noise. He went to the balcony to check where the noise was coming from and saw smoke coming from Munatsi’s apartment.

Gardner also heard a voice that was shouting for help and then alerted the fire brigade at the same time running down to the ground floor to seek help.

The police arrived and found that the main bedroom was extensively damaged by fire to the extent that all windows and doors were broken while all the furniture in the bedroom had been burnt.

Munatsi’s body was found in the main bedroom with some burns on the hands and legs but his short and shirt was intact.

Meanwhile, the body was taken to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals mortuary for a post-mortem. Nehanda Radio