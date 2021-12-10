Two Zimbos arrested in India smuggling heroin worth US$31.7 million

Two Zimbabweans including a woman were arrested in India on Thursday after a daring attempt to smuggle 35 kilogrammes of heroin worth US$31.7 million into the country via the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai.

“This is one of the largest seizures of narcotics this year. Further investigations including tracing of their local contacts are in progress,” Mumbai Customs said in a statement.

The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Customs Department said it seized the largest amount of drugs ever in its history.

The two Zimbabweans were travelling from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, carrying bags fitted with specially made cavities to conceal the heroin.

BREAKING NEWS. Two Zimbabwean nationals who were attempting to smuggle 35 Kg Heroin, with Market Value of Rs 240 Crores ($31 721 520,00) have been arrested .This is one of the largest seizures of Narcotics at airport according to Mumbai Customs. #zimbabwe https://t.co/AoHvBluw8U pic.twitter.com/yBrj3Nx7mr — Africa Today News.Press (@atnewsonline) December 10, 2021

The AIU said it had received a tip-off about an attempt to smuggle in heroin. The two suspects were expected to appear in court on Friday.