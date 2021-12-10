Huge relief for Mapeza as Zemura might be fully fit before AFCON

Warriors caretaker coach Norman Mapeza might have something to smile about as the versatile Zimbabwe international defender Jordan Zemura nears full fitness.

The Championship side AFC Bournemouth’s head coach Scott Parker confirmed the exciting news on Friday afternoon.

Parker revealed Zemura’s injury update in a pre-match press conference ahead of the team’s next assignment against Blackburn Rovers tomorrow.

The Cherries will host Rovers in a league match scheduled for Saturday afternoon at the Vitality Stadium.

According to the former Fulham coach the Warriors left-back has began training with the rest of the squad.

However, the English coach did not offer a clear update if the talented left footed player is now ready for selection.

“Everyone else is on track. The boys who were injured and haven’t had much game time have had more time on the training ground this week.

“Those on the treatment table, the likes of Kelly and Zemura, are back on the grass and working with us which is pleasing.”

Zemura picked up an ankle injury when Bournemouth won 2-0 away to Reading at Madejski Stadium on 30th of October.

The injury forced his substitution in the second half after playing 70 minutes.

The 21-year-old defender made his debut for the Warriors last year under Zdravko Logarusic.

He also received a national team call up during the Warriors’ chaotic World Cup qualifiers few months ago, where he proved to be the right man for the national team left back position.

This comes after his sterling performance when Zimbabwe lost to Ghana in a back to back fixture that was lastly played at the National Sports Stadium (NSS).

Albeit, the United Kingdom based player has to fight hard to command the first jersey as there is stiff competition on the same position with Mamelodi Sundowns’ Devine Lunga.

But his (Zemura) return into the field of play might come as a huge relief for Mapeza who will miss the services of Brendan Galloway and Marshall Munetsi due to sustained injuries forcing them to be ruled out of the competition.

While, another defender, Tendayi Darikwa excused himself to take part at the tournament and Khama Billiat retired last month.

And the duo of Dynamo Houston gangly defender Teenage Hadebe and Azam FC striker Prince Dube are the other players who were battling injuries hence their availability still remains uncertain.

But, last week Azam announced that Dube may be fit to play anytime soon after undergoing a rehabilitation process.

Whilst Hadebe who is currently on holiday in the country was reportedly spotted training with one of the local clubs to keep his body in shape, though a source told Nehanda Radio that he is not yet hundred percent fit.

All this comes at a time when Mapeza was yesterday officially confirmed to lead the squad to the biennial tournament, AFCON to be held in Cameroon by the country’s football association ZIFA. Nehanda Radio