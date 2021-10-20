Red-hot Wadi continues banging in the goals, leads golden boot race in SA

By Tafadzwa Chigandiwa | Nehanda Sports |

On-fire Warriors forward, Ishmael Wadi (28) seems to be comfortably proving to be an asset for Nditsheni Nemasisi’s JDR Stars.

This after the 28-year-old’s series of outstanding performances topped up with some goal scoring prowess since joining the Glad African Championship side from CAPS United in July.

Since joining the Hammer Boys (JDR) the forward has so far netted six goals in his last seven games.

This has saw him become the league’s joint top goalscorer together with Khuda Muyaba who plays for Polokwane City.

The ex-CAPS United speedy forward registered his latest goal on Saturday when JDR Stars edged Black Leopards to a narrow one nil victory.

It was Wadi’s powerful half volley from outside the box that saw coach Nemasisi and his boys collecting maximum points.

Speaking to Nehanda Radio Sports, the in-form Wadi said:

“I really want to thank all the technical staff at JDR Stars, it’s them who continue to make me improve day by day, making it more easy for me to maintain my form.”

Wadi whose performance has reportedly triggered interests from DSTV Premiership clubs in the past few days, pointed out that in the meantime his focus is only on JDR Stars.

“It’s a great feeling to hear that there are top flight clubs who are interested to sign me because it shows that my hard work is being recognized, but for now l’m a JDR Stars player that’s all that matters at the moment,” Wadi added.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Nehanda Radio, the JDR Stars’ owner and coach Nemasisi, said nothing official has been made regarding Wadi’s transfer rumour.

Furthermore, he expressed his intention to see Wadi help his club get promoted to the top flight league and revealed that at the moment the club won’t listen to any offer.

“We don’t have any official enquiry that I can refer to, but one thing for sure is that we want him to focus on the promotion of the team.

“We are not going to listen to any offers till at least end of the season,” he said.

Wadi’s massive form earned himself a national team call-up in September when he seemed to have caught the eye of the Warriors’ former head coach Zdravko Logarusic.

He was included in the squad that played the first two games of the World Cup qualifiers, home against Bafana Bafana and away to Ethiopia.

However, the forward was overlooked by Warrior’s interim coach Norman Mapeza when Zimbabwe played back-to-back World Cup qualifier matches versus Ghana. Nehanda Radio