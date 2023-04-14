Kaizer Chiefs reportedly monitoring JDR Stars forward Ishmael Wadi

Zimbabwe Warriors and JDR Stars winger Ishmael Wadi could become the latest Zimbabwean player to ply his trade in the DStv Premiership in South Africa.

This comes after reports suggesting Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs are eyeing him for the 2023/24 season.

“(Kaizer) Chiefs want to sign Ishmael Wadi from JDR Stars. He is a very good winger with experience. The club (Chiefs) has been monitoring him since last year and they even followed him when he went to Afcon 2022 with the Zimbabwe national team,” a source told South African publication SoccerLaduma.

“I think his progress since joining JDR Stars is what has impressed Chiefs scouts who have been watching him in most of his games. Now it’s all up to the two parties to agree on the move,” added the source.

It is not the first time that Wadi, a former FC Platinum and Bulawayo City player has been linked with Amakhosi or a DStv Premiership side.

He almost joined Amazulu FC but the deal failed to materialise even though multiple reports had indicated the deal was sealed.

It follows JDR Stars chairman Nditsheni Nemasisi revealing to Nehanda Radio in June 2022 “the club was yet to receive an acceptable player (for Wadi) from any team”.

Wadi is playing for JDR Stars in the Motsepe Foundation Championship after joining the club from CAPS United in June 2021.

The 29-year-old speedy winger penned a two-year-deal with the Hammer Boys and his contract is set to expire on 30 June 2023.

He has been enjoying his form since joining the club, scoring goals regularly and reaching double figures in consecutive campaigns, resulting in him being in contention for the golden boot.

Currently, he is four goals behind the league’s leading top scorer Ashely Cupido of Cape Town Spurs who has 14 goals to his name.