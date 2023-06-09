Five-time CAF Champions League winners TP Mazembe join SA clubs in pursuit of Wadi

Warriors winger Ishmael Wadi is on the radar of Democratic Republic of Congo [DRC] giants as well as five time CAF Champions League Cup winners TP Mazembe, Nehanda Radio has learnt.

Nehanda Radio understands the gifted 30-year-old who is currently one of the most sought after in the DStv Premiership, has attracted interest from Mazembe.

Already, recent reports have linked the former Caps United attacker with five South African top flight league clubs including Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs.

AmaZulu, Sekhukhune United, Cape Town City and Stellenbosch are also reportedly in the race to secure Wadi’s signature ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Nehanda Radio is reliably informed the speedy winger who has been impressive at JDR Stars since joining the club in 2021 from Caps, is closely being monitored by the DRC giants.

The Lubumbashi based side who are home to Wadi’s countryman Gilroy Takudzwa Chimwemwe, are said to be willing to rope in the speedy winger.

Efforts to get a comment from Wadi or his representatives were fruitless.

The former Bulawayo City and Harare City forward’s contract with JDR Stars is set to end in July.

Since joining JDR Stars two seasons ago, Wadi has been in contention for the golden boot award consecutively.

In the just-ended 2022/23 campaign, Wadi scored 12 goals, just three behind top scorer Ashley Cupido.

He finished as joint second top scorer with Kgomotso Mosadi of Casric Stars who also scored a dozen goals.