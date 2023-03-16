SA based Warriors forward Ishmael Wadi mourns death of his mother

South Africa based Warriors forward Ishmael Wadi is in mourning following the death of his mother.

Wadi’s mother is said to have died at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals in Harare on Tuesday.

However, the cause of her death is not yet known but the former CAPS United, forward confirmed the death of his mother to Nehanda Radio after sending to him a condolence message.

Wadi who is playing for JDR Stars in Motsepe Foundation Championship also posted on his Whatsapp status.

“Saying that I’m feeling sad would be a bit too shallow, words just can’t explain how I’m feeling right now. Gone to early. Rest in peace my special person.”

Following the tragedy, it was not clear if Wadi would miss JDR Stars’ league fixture versus Venda Football Academy at the Thohoyandou Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.