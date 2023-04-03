Terrence Dzvukamanja, Ishmael Wadi and Ronald Pfumbidzai on target in SA

The Zimbabwean international trio of forwards Terrence Dzvukamanja, Ishmael Wadi and defender Ronald Pfumbidzai scored for their respective clubs in South Africa at the weekend.

Dzvukamanja who is enjoying his form at Orlando Pirates netted to help the Soweto giants beat Richards Bay 2-0 at Umhlathuze Sports Stadium Saturday.

His 32nd minute glancing header off a Kabelo Dhlamini’s assist put Pirates in front before their man-of-the-moment Monnapule Saleng also scored to seal the victory in the stoppage time (90+2).

With his latest strike Dzvukamanja who is set to pen a new deal with Pirates took his season’s tally to four goals.

Former CAPS United defender Ronald Pfumbidzai also scored when his Chippa United drew 1-1 with SuperSport United on Saturday.

His individual effort with his left foot in the 21st minute broke the deadlock but was not in enough to earn Chippa a win.

It comes after SuperSport leveled matters in the 72nd minute through Zambian right winger Gamphani Lungu.

Pfumbidzai scored against his ‘new employers’ for next season after he signed a pre-contract with SuperSport after an agreement on a three-year deal.

Furthermore, another ex-CAPS United player Ishmael Wadi fired home to help his JDR Stars who play in the Motsepe Foundation Championship to record a 2-0 victory over Cape Town Spurs FC.

Wadi doubled the lead for the Hammer Boys in the 79th minute taking his season’s tally to 11 goals, three behind the leading top scorer Ashley Cupido.

The 28-year-old speedy winger is for the second consecutive time since joining JDR Stars from CAPS United in July 2021 chasing the golden boot.

Last season, he missed the gong to Polokwane City man Khuda Myaba.