Contract rebel Jordan Zemura reportedly set to leave AFC Bournemouth

On demand Warriors full back Jordan Zemura might have reportedly played his last game for AFC Bournemouth after ‘an impasse’ with the club over contractual terms following a new deal the Premier League side offered him.

Zemura’s contract with the Cherries is set to expire at the end of the season.

He was offered a new deal in March to remain at the club but his handlers are not in agreement with the terms.

This has seen the 23-year-old defender being left out of the match day squad for the past two successive matches.

UK radio station TalkSport reports that the roving left back who they described as a “contract rebel” could pack his bags and the leave the club in August.

“Jordan Zemura appears to have played his last Bournemouth game. He has been left out of the squad for the Cherries’ past two matches after failing to respond to the offer of a new deal.

“The left-back will be a free agent at the end of the season and it is believed he has already held talks with overseas clubs. He has made 19 Premier League appearances this season.”

Recently, Zemura has been linked with a number of European top and lower league clubs including West Ham United, Burnley and team in Germany.