Impressive Terrence Dzvukamanja scores on SuperSport United debut

Highly-rated Zimbabwe Warriors striker Terrence Dzvukamanja, scored on his SuperSport United debut when the Pretoria-based side recorded a 2-0 win over Richards Bay on Saturday.

It took 56 minutes for Dzvukamanja to open his account for Matsatsantsa after joining the club from the Soweto giants Orlando Pirates mid of July.

Another debutant, Etiosa Ighodaro also scored to double SuperSport United’s lead in the 72nd minute.

The second half goals by Dzvukamanja and Ighodaro, ensured the Gavin Hunt coached side collected maximum points in their season opener that was played at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.

The defeat meant former SuperSport United gaffer Kaitano Tembo who is now in charge of Richards Bay started off his season with a defeat.

Meanwhile, Dzvukamanja’s compatriot Ronald Pfumbidzai also started while another fellow countrymen Washington Arubi was an unused substitute.