Jose Mourinho wishes unbeaten log leaders Bosso a successful season

The Zimbabwean football community at large, particularly Highlanders FC supporters, have ‘taken their hats off’ to salute AS Roma coach Jose Mourinho following his message to the Bulawayo giants wishing the club a successful season.

A 58 seconds video of The Special One, as Mourinho is nicknamed, conveying his message to Bosso, hoping they end the season on a high note, is making rounds on social media platforms.

Mourinho’s sentiments comes after he worked with the Bosso coach Baltemar Brito who was his assistant at FC Porto and Chelsea.

The outspoken gaffer, formerly with Inter Milan, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspurs, referred to the 72-year-old Brito as “his brother”.

He said: “Hello everyone at Highlanders. I’m sending you a message because Mr (Baltemar) Brito is my brother. We fought together for many years.

“We won many trophies together. He will always be my brother and I’m so happy that he is doing a great job with you guys at Highlanders.”

Added Mourinho: “You (Highlanders) are on top of the league. Hopefully you can have an impact and help the future of the Zimbabwe national team. So, all the best for you guys.”

Bosso are leading the pack five points clear of Ngezi Platinum Stars and they are yet to taste defeat in 19 matches.

They played to a goalless draw against ZPC Kariba at Nyamhunga Stadium yesterday (Saturday).

The Bulawayo giants are hoping to end a 17-year title drought after having last won the championship in 2006.