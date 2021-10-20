We are tired of the courts: Biti addresses Chamisa ‘assassination’ attempts

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Politics |

MDC Alliance vice president Tendai Biti has said that the party is now tired of going to the courts to resolve disputes with adversaries.

Biti said this on Wednesday while he was addressing the media at Biti Law Chambers about the alleged assassination attempt made against MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa by alleged Zanu PF supporters in Manicaland Province yesterday.

The former Finance Minister said the party has already reported the matter to the police but no one has been arrested so far. On taking legal action, Biti said the party was now tired of the courts because they have ruled against its principals several times.

“We are not saying we are abandoning the courts completely but we are tired of the courts that is why we called for citizen urgency. The constitution allows for the citizens’ urgency peacefully. The communities will come out. Citizens have converged around president Chamisa,” Biti said.

Yesterday, the MDC Alliance said Chamisa’s convoy was intercepted by armed suspected Zanu PF youths who fired gunshots, hitting a rear window on the opposition leader’s vehicle on the outskirts of Mutare on Tuesday where he was on a tour of Manicaland province mobilising support ahead of 2023 elections.

Last week again, Chamisa’s convoy was attacked by suspected Zanu PF supporters in Masvingo. As if that was not enough, the police disrupted his meeting. Biti said these were plans by Zanu PF to make sure Chamisa does not address the masses.

“There is a desperate attempt, a clear attempt to ensure that our party president does not meet Zimbabweans.

“We condemn in the strongest terms the actions by Zanu PF that are behind these unlawful attacks on our party president both in Masvingo and Mancicaland.

“In Masvingo we are aware that some members of parliament for Zanu PF actually organised rogue elements within the villages, waving some ill written placards to prevent our president from talking to people, meeting the people, but of course the people know what they want,” he added.

Biti noted that the mobilisation process was gathering momentum with huge crowds following the main opposition leader wherever he was.

“We saw massive crowds rushing to his convoy in Masvingo last week at places like Bikita, Nyika, Jerera, KwaRoy.

“Yesterday as well there was a massive crowd greeting him at Birchenough, massive crowds at Guhune, at Ganga, and Chipinge town centre.

“The fact. is you can’t stop change, you can’t stop a revolution when it is the hour of transformation.

“We are seriously concerned that the attacks on our president are consistent with the attacks that we have seen on our party,” he said.

On Wednesday afternoon, the MDC Alliance said Zanu PF supporters mounted an unlawful roadblock to block Chamisa’s movements in Manicaland. A video has since been shared of Zanu PF supporters blocking the road chanting ‘violent’ slogans.

“BREAKING President @nelsonchamisa and his convoy have been blockaded again by violent Zanu PF thugs as he travels in Manicaland.

“Violent Zanu PF thugs clad in @edmnangagwa t-shirts and regalia have blocked President @nelsonchamisa’s movement illegally. They mounted an unlawful ambush and are chanting violent slogans. No amount of violence or intimidation will stop the movement from meeting the people, ” the MDC Alliance said.

Attacks on Chamisa are happening at a time when the United Nations special rapporteur Alena Douhan is in the country to assess the impact of sanctions on the enjoyment of human rights. She was invited by President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Nehanda Radio