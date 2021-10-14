I won’t hesitate to reach out to Ole for tactics: Byo Chiefs coach

By Tafadzwa Chigandiwa | Nehanda Sports |

Newly appointed Bulawayo Chiefs head coach, Nilton Terroso says he will not hesitate to interact with his former boss, Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer “in terms of exchanging coaching ideas and philosophy.”

Terroso said this during a side interview with Nehanda Radio Sports at the club’s official unveiling to its new technical team, at the ZITF in Bulawayo.

The 42-year-old gaffer who arrived in the country last week prior to his new job, once deputised the Manchester United manager (Ole) at Cardiff City in 2014.

“I will not hesitate to contact Ole in terms of exchanging coaching ideas and philosophy, because this is important in my personal opinion,” he said.

The Portuguese gaffer also described himself as a lucky person because he once had an opportunity to work with Ole during his coaching career.

“I have been lucky enough to work along with Ole and other managers at large,” he added.

He went on to indicate that he is readily available to interact with any coach in the domestic league in terms of exchanging some coaching wisdom.

“I’m always open and ready to interact with other coaches in the premier league. It’s something that I enjoy doing because it helps develop each other as coaches,” he revealed.

Terroso’s first assignment is on Saturday afternoon versus group leaders Chicken Inn.

The dead rubber match will see the 2016 Champions, Gamecocks aiming to collect maximum points to try and end the preliminary round of the tournament as Group 2 winners. Nehanda Radio