Lizwe Sweswe quits Bulawayo Chiefs ‘over non-payment of salaries’

Ex-Tsholotsho and FC Platinum coach Lizwe Sweswe has officially resigned as Bulawayo Chiefs’ head coach allegedly ‘over non-payment of salaries’.

Chiefs announced Sweswe’s departure through a statement on their social media pages on Wednesday morning.

Reads the statement: “The Executive at Bulawayo Chiefs F.C. would like to announce that Coach Lizwe Sweswe has tendered his resignation from the club, effective immediately.

“This was received with sadness, as Coach Lizwe Sweswe has played a great role so far. That being said, The Team will respect his decision.

“Meanwhile, assistant coach Dr. Joseph Sibindi will guide this ship while we figure out a way forward in relation to the post of Head Coach.”

Sweswe quit his job after ‘clashing’ with Chiefs’ executive over a number of issues including ‘non-payment of his dues’ and decision by his bosses to release defender William Stima and veteran striker Kudakwashe Musharu.

His resignation comes a few days after he was seen seated in the terraces when Bulawayo Chiefs suffered a 0-2 defeat to Green Fuel at Luveve Stadium in Bulawayo at the weekend (Saturday).

Meanwhile, the 2019 championship winner with FC Platinum is linked with a move to join the Gweru based outfit Sheasham FC who are currently being coached by under fire John Nyikadzino.

Nyikadzino’s job is on the line after the club gave him a two match ultimatum to collect maximum points against Manica Diamonds and Herentals FC.