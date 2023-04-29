Byo Chiefs players down tools, refuse to train due to unpaid salaries

Financial woes have haunted Bulawayo Chiefs once again with the club’s players unanimously protesting against the hierarchy, boycotting Thursday’s training demanding their outstanding salaries.

Nehanda Radio can reveal that Chiefs’ players have not been paid their dues since February.

Speaking to Nehanda Radio on condition of anonymity, Chiefs players who spent the rest of their day (from 12 noon) till evening seated at the club’s offices said:

“This club is taking us for granted, they treat us as if we don’t have families but we do and we also pay rent.

“How can a club fail to pay us salaries for two months knowing they owe us money for the previous season? They haven’t paid any for our salaries for 2022 hence the club owes us six months.

“We are now tired, I think government or any other relevant stakeholders should hear our plea because this club is treating us badly.”

They also told this publication that their match against Yadah FC on is hanging in the balance as they are planning to boycott.

The disgruntled players also revealed Chiefs’ head coach Lizwe Sweswe who was appointed in January is considering quitting the club if the situation worsens.