Byo Chiefs’ Obriel Chirinda named FUZ Player of the Month for July

Bulawayo Chiefs striker and Premier Soccer League [PSL] leading top scorer, Obriel Chirinda, has been voted the Footballers Union of Zimbabwe [FUZ] Player of the Month [POTM] for July.

FUZ took to their Facebook page on Wednesday to announce Chirinda as their latest POTM award winner snatching it from FC Platinum’s Walter Musona who won the gong in June.

“Talent has a way of coming out, nothing beats being recognised by your own peers.Players have spoken. FUZ July Player of the Month award goes to Bulawayo Chiefs FC striker Obriel Chirinda,” read the organisation’s post.

Chirinda beat Highlanders goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda and Chicken Inn’s midfielder Michael Charamba to scoop FUZ’s sponsored individual accolade.

The pair of Sibanda and Charamba had a good run in the winter, but it was Chirinda who kept on making headlines by banging goals week-in-week-out.

The energetic pint sized striker scored five goals in July including a hat-trick versus Triangle away at Gibbo Stadium.

Chirinda is leading the goal scorers chart with nine goals, a goal ahead of Manica Diamonds’ Fortune Binzi.

FUZ’s accolade comes few weeks after the former Chicken Inn gunslinger was also voted as PSL’s POTM for July.

Chirinda who is enjoying his form, had attracted interest from giants Highlanders in the mid season transfer window, but nothing materialised.

Bosso head coach Baltemar Brito is a strong admirer of the left footed Nguboyenja born football star.