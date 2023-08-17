Zimbabwean international defender Alec Mudimu joins Tunisian side

Zimbabwe Warriors centre back Alec Mudimu has reportedly signed for Tunisia Premier League side Olympique de Beja (OB).

Reports in Tunisia suggest nomadic Mudimu, penned a two-year-deal with OB, probably becoming the first ever Zimbabwean player to play in Tunisia.

No official announcement has been made by both parties at the moment.

The Jamel Khcharem coached side will be playing in the CAF Confederation Cup this season.

They are scheduled to kick start their journey in the continental competition with a fixture against Libya’s top flight league outfit Abu Salem SC next week.

Mudimu joins OB after recently leaving Welsh side Flint Town United.

It is the first time that the 28-year-old defender will ply his trade in Africa.

Mudimu has had stints in England, Wales, Georgia, Moldova and Turkey.

The gigantic defender was part of the Warriors squad that played at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.