Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Nyasha Mushekwi scores brace; named player of the week in China

FootballFeaturedNews
By Staff Reporter 30,817
Former Zimbabwe Warriors talismanic striker Nyasha Mushekwi plays for Zhejiang FC in the Chinese Super League
Former Zimbabwe Warriors talismanic striker Nyasha Mushekwi plays for Zhejiang FC in the Chinese Super League

Former CAPS United and Mamelodi Sundowns striker Nyasha Mushekwi continues to defy age following a series of impressive performances 22 weeks into the Chinese Super League.

The 35-year-old grabbed a brace when Zhejiang Greentown beat Shanghai Port 3-4 away at SAIC Arena last Saturday.

Following the brace scored in the 42nd and 90+7 minutes, as well as his overall performance, Mushekwi was named as week 22 Player of the Round.

After 22 matches, Mushekwi has found the back of the net 13 times so far.

He remains third on the goal scorers chart, two goals away from the leading scorer and his teammate, Leonardo.

Related Articles

Ex-Warriors striker, Mushekwi scores 11th goal of the season…

30,198

Nyasha Mushekwi closes in on leading scorer in Chinese Super…

33,702

Mushekwi scores brace to move to second place on goal…

31,198

In-form Nyasha Mushekwi nominated for Player of the Month…

25,776
1 of 29

Leonardo is leading with 15 goals while Wu Lei is behind him with 14 goals.

The big left footed striker, Mushekwi, will be hoping to increase his tally on Friday when Zhejiang play Qingdao.

Donate to Nehanda Radio
You might also like More from author
Comments