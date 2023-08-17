Nyasha Mushekwi scores brace; named player of the week in China

Former CAPS United and Mamelodi Sundowns striker Nyasha Mushekwi continues to defy age following a series of impressive performances 22 weeks into the Chinese Super League.

The 35-year-old grabbed a brace when Zhejiang Greentown beat Shanghai Port 3-4 away at SAIC Arena last Saturday.

Following the brace scored in the 42nd and 90+7 minutes, as well as his overall performance, Mushekwi was named as week 22 Player of the Round.

After 22 matches, Mushekwi has found the back of the net 13 times so far.

He remains third on the goal scorers chart, two goals away from the leading scorer and his teammate, Leonardo.

Leonardo is leading with 15 goals while Wu Lei is behind him with 14 goals.

The big left footed striker, Mushekwi, will be hoping to increase his tally on Friday when Zhejiang play Qingdao.