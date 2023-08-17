‘I’m in pain’ – Gigi Lamayne laments death of partner, Liberty Mhlanga

South African rapper Gigi Lamayne has expressed her sorrow at the passing of her partner, Liberty “YBK” Mhlanga, who passed away from an undisclosed terminal illness.

Lamayne confirmed the passing of Mhlanga in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

“It is with great sorrow that the Mhlanga family is here to announce the passing of their son, Liberty Mike Mhlanga, aka “YBK”. Please keep the Mhlanga family in your prayers,” she wrote.

Lamayne expressed her deep sense of loss at losing YBK, with whom she said she wanted to share the rest of her life with.

“Forever you, my babe. Forever us. @ybkvision We had our whole lives ahead of us. I’m in pain. Liberty. We were so close to writing this story.

“Your last post … could you feel it somehow? We were grown and ready. Why God? Mina Angsazi. Let your will be done,” she wrote.