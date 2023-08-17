ZEC taken to court over lack of transparency in ballot papers printing

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has been dragged to court on an urgent basis by the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party to immediately disclose where and by whom the ballot papers being used for 2023 harmonised general elections were printed.

With six days left before the crucial plebiscite, ZEC is being accused of ‘unconstitutionally’ breaching Section 52A of the Electoral Act by printing and distributing the ballot papers for the local authority, parliamentary and presidential elections without disclosing critical information about who printed them.

Accordingly, CCC dragged the election management body to court on an urgent basis to also reveal the number of ballot papers that were printed.

“Respondents shall in terms of section 52A of the Electoral Act (Chapter 2:13) immediately and at any rate no later than 3 hours of this order provide.

“All the information relating to where and by whom the ballot papers to be used in the harmonised elections to be held on the 23rd of August 2023 were printed,” read part of the application.

The CC wants to know;

“The total number of ballot papers that have been printed for the harmonised elections to be held on the 23rd of August 2023.

“The number of ballot papers that have been distributed to all polling stations and shall to that end, set out separately the number of ballot papers distributed to each and every identified polling station including postal vote ballot papers.”

CCC also said “respondents shall in accordance with provisions of s52A of the Electoral Act (Chapter 2:13) ensure that the total number of ballot papers printed does not exceed, by more than 10%, the number of voters eligible to vote in the harmonised elections to be held on the 23rd of August 2023 and shall to that end:

“Provide applicants with all the serial numbers by polling station, of the ballot papers to be distributed to each and every polling station.

“Provide applicants with the details of all postal ballot papers printed, their serial numbers as well as the manner in which they were distributed.”

ZEC is also under-fire for failing to avail an analysable voters’ roll and a full list of polling stations. The matter is also in court.