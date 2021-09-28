Former Minister Dokora steps down from Zanu PF chairmanship race

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Politics |

Former cabinet Minister Lazarus Dokora who was eying the Zanu PF Mashonaland Central provincial chairmanship post to oust the incumbent Kazembe Kazembe has stepped down from the race.

Nehanda Radio is reliably informed that Dokora is now eying the Vice Chairman post giving way to a surprise candidate to battle it out with Kazembe.

“Our candidate Dokora who had shown interest in the chairmanship race previously, has stepped down for a surprise candidate in the forthcoming provincial chairmanship post, this is because he has been too busy in mobilizing resources for the conference hence it needs his full attention,” the source said.

Dokora could neither confirm nor deny saying he was in a meeting and would call back soon after the meeting which he never did up to the time of this publication.

However, Dokora once reported an assassination attempt by Kazembe’s cabal when he clearly declared that he was interested in the post.

Businessman James Makamba is one of the emerging giants who has shown interest in the post and has been on the ground for a long time.