Former minister Dokora’s ex-wife demands 50 percent of pair’s wealth

By Yeukai Karengezeka

Former Primary and Secondary Education Minister Lazarus Dokora’s ex–wife is fighting to get a 50 percent share of the wealth they accumulated together.

Ms Mercy Hanyani has approached the High Court seeking an order that permits the distribution of assets acquired by the parties during the subsistence of their customary union.

The two had one child together and Dokora paid lobola and performed other cultural rites in 2016, although they later divorced in September 2019.

According to an application filed by her lawyers, Gutsa and Chimhoga Attorneys, when the two separated, Dokora allegedly retained all of the couple’s acquired assets and only left her with the child and their clothes.

She argued that during their union, they acquired various assets, including an immovable property at 172 Carrick, Creagh Township of Section 4 of Borrowdale Estate measuring 4 000 square metres registered in Dokora’s name.

Ms Hanyani claims that she made direct and indirect contributions to the acquisition of the assets.

She said she contributed all her personal earnings and supported Dokora in his political career.

Ms Hanyani said Dokora already had a farm in Bindura when they started living together where they grew maize and engaged in livestock production, keeping cattle, goats and chickens for sale, as well as a commercial stand in Rushinga where they ran a general dealer and a bottle store.

She wants to be given either a Mercedes Benz or Ford Everest, Kawasaki motorbike and some household property.

“It will be a share distribution of assets if plaintiff (Ms Hanyani) is to be awarded 50 percent of immovable property listed and defendant (Dokora) retaining 50 percent thereof, with the defendant having an option to buy out the plaintiff’s share within four months of the distribution order, failing which the piece of land be sold and proceeds shared equally between the parties,” the application reads.

Ms Hanyani is demanding 45 percent of the value of the general dealer and bottle store in Rushinga.

The couple owned a Jeep Grand Cherokee, Nissan Navara, Toyota Prado, Land Rover Discovery and Massey Ferguson tractor, among other movable property and household goods.

The case is yet to be heard. The Herald