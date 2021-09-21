Kazembe allegedly points gun at rivals as Zanu PF factionalism explodes

By Staff Reporter | Nehanda Politics |

Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe allegedly pointed a gun at his rivals in Mashonaland Central as Zanu PF fractional battles explode ahead of District Coordinating Committee (DCC) elections.

This comes after a Provincial Coordinating Committee held on Saturday, where Kazembe, the current provincial chair was accused of plotting to rig the polls. Kazembe is fighting to retain the chairmanship but faces stiff competition from former Education minister Lazarus Dokora and businessman James Makamba.

According to sources, Kazembe allegedly pointed a gun at the current Secretary for Admin, Mapiki and Secretary for Security, Manyame during a meeting and threatening Dokora’s supporters.

“Zanu PF yesterday held Provincial Coordinating Committee meetings in all provinces nationwide. The main agenda was to inform delegates on the decision to progress the restructuring to stage 3, which entails the holding of the elections for the political districts.

“Political districts are a key organ whose office bearers form the electoral college for primary elections, provincial election, etc.

“Tomorrow, Monday 20 September 2021, Mashonaland Central will be holding its Provincial Executive meeting to discuss modalities for the holding of the elections.

“Regrettably, a plot has been hatched by the Kazembe cabal to manipulate the political district elections so that the outcome will swing in his favour.

“Inside source has revealed that, for starters, they want to deploy DCC officials from one district to another remote district, in a fashion that the big districts that are Dokora strongholds are manned by his mercenaries who will rig elections in favour of some candidates who will vote.

“Kazembe has pointed his gun against the current Secretary for Admin, Cde Mapiki and Secretary for Security, Cde Manyame. He wants these two gone. Sparks are expected to fly in this forthcoming meeting.

“Less than 2 months ago, Kazembe engineered phoney co-options that were later nullified by the Commissariat. Kazembe Kazembe smells defeat and has now resorted to rigging. His failure to mobilise and arrange rallies a record 5 times long foretold his fate at this coming election,” a source said.

Last week, Dokora was reported to have had survived an assassination attempt in Bindura amid suspicions he may have been targeted by internal party rivals as the race for the influential post intensifies. Nehanda Radio