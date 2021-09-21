ExQ, Nutty O ‘fake’ Covid-19 certificates case postponed to November

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

Urban grooves singer Enock ‘ExQ’ Munhenga and Zim Dancehall star Carrington Chiwadzwa better known as Nutty O will have to endure another two months of uncertainty as far as their case of allegedly producing fake Covid-19 certificates at the Robert Mugabe International Airport is concerned.

The two stars were arrested in June at the Robert Mugabe International Airport in Harare after they allegedly tendered fake Covid-19 certificate upon their return from South Africa.

The state has now applied for a postponement of the case owing to the need to do extra territorial investigations.

Prosecutor Anesu Chirenje asked the court to postpone the matter to November 17 to allow them to conduct extra territorial investigations, however they had already finished taking statements from Ministry of Health officials.

ExQ has also notified the court that he will apply for refusal of further remand if the state is not ready to proceed with trial on the next remand date.

Meanwhile Nutty O who is set to release his debut album ‘Mustard Seed’ this week has parted ways with his manager Byron Kabaira after 5 years of working together.

“I am no longer with the Abx brand, I put out a statement two days ago. He is under new management now,” Kabaira told Nehanda Radio.