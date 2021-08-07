Musanhi in smearing campaign in support of Dokora as factionalism rocks Zanu PF

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Politics |

Zanu PF Politburo member and Bindura North MP, Kenneth Musanhi, the most senior man in Mashonaland Central, has been accused of smear campaigns against James Makamba, an aspiring candidate for the chairmanship.

Musanhi who is currently canvassing support for Rushinga based Lazarus Dokora for chairmanship of the main wing and Tsitsi Gezi for chairwoman is reportedly on a provincial tour promising and giving goats to the province’s eight provinces while taking a jibe at Makamba.

Recently he was in Mount Darwin and Guruve where he literally endorsed the embattled incumbent Kazembe Kazembe to a party gathering despite violating Covid-19 regulations which bar political gatherings.

Musanhi is reportedly throwing his weight on former education Minister Dokora after ditching Makamba saying he is not approved by vice president Constantino Chiwenga.

He is further accused of inviting the District Coordinating Committee (DCC) chairpersons at his house in Bindura and offering them computers meant to speed up the ongoing cell registration.

Contacted for comment Musanhi said he does not discuss party issues in the press while Makamba refused to comment. Nehanda Radio