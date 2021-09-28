Uebert Angel splashes out USD$372 000 on Ferrari F8 Tributo for wife

By Takwana Muchadya

UK based businessman/preacher, Ambassador Uebert Angel has splashed out a jaw-dropping USD$372 000 on a yellow Ferrari F8 Tributo for his wife of 21 years, Beverly Angel.

In an appreciation post on her instagram page, Beverly wrote; “I wanted one horse and he got me 711 horses encapsulated in aluminium instead😍 (Ferrari F8 Tributo 2021😱!!!!)

“Thank you my endless love😘 @uebertangel I am so grateful🙏🏾 #ferrarif8tributo #secretplaceblessings #godkind #theblessingisintheneighbourhood.”

In March, President Emmerson Mnangagwa appointed Angel as a Presidential Envoy and Ambassador at Large covering Europe, North America, South America and Central America.

The charismatic preacher declined an estimated US$15 000 a month salary package and additional accompanying benefits and instead said he would fund the new office dubbed OPEAL (Office of the Presidential Envoy and Ambassador at Large) by himself.

The USD$372 000 Ferrari F8 Tributo for his wife marks a new high for the couple who are not shy of spoiling each other.

In November 2019, Angel left his wife stunned by getting 16 time Grammy nominated American singer, songwriter, producer and actor Brian McKnight to perform exclusively for their 19th wedding anniversary in London.

The setting was the swanky Park Tower Hotel in London and the unsuspecting Beverly thought her husband was just taking her out for dinner to celebrate their 19th wedding anniversary.

Little did she know that her husband had flown McKnight and his wife Dr. Leilani Mendoza all the way from the United States and they were secretly tucked in the hotel, waiting for the moment.

With a select group of friends and family in attendance, Angel stood up in front of the room where a keyboard had been carefully setup and pretended to play some Brian McKnight songs before announcing to his shocked wife “I left no stone unturned to bring you Brian McKnight tonight.”

With Beverly still trying to comprehend what her husband was saying, the American singer then strode into the room to the delight of those in attendance. McKnight replaced Angel at the keyboard and went straight into a performance of his smash hit “Back at One”.

McKnight belted more hits from his catalogue. The evening was a culmination of months of secret planning by Angel who paid tribute to his wife saying “I am grateful. If it was not for this woman I would not be where I am today and thats a fact… remember FACTS have no feelings.”

In July 2020 following the lifting of UK government lockdown regulations he put up a spectacular birthday party for his wife at the couple’s 14 acre mansion in Lincoln (UK) dubbed “The Angel Manor”.

He was not done, he proceeded to buy her a black Mercedes G-Wagon SUV (see pictures) valued at nearly USD$252 000 as a birthday present. Nehanda Radio