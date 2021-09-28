Masimirembwa claims he was assaulted by Zanu PF rival Gomwe

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Politics |

HARARE- Zanu PF’s Harare Provincial interim chairman Godwills Masimirembwa claims he was assaulted by his rival Godwin Gomwe after being blamed of manipulating structures ahead of party provincial elections.

Both Masimirembwa and Gomwe are eyeing the provincial chairmanship. On Saturday, Gomwe reportedly accused Masimirembwa of manipulating structures before assaulting him.

In an interview, Masimirembwa said his party does not tolerate violence adding that he has already made a police report against the Harare Province Youth chairman Gomwe.

“Zanu PF does not tolerate any violence. Even if you disagree, things are discussed so any violence is completely wrong. Law enforcement are dealing with that matter. I didn’t have a fight with him. He is the one who assaulted me,” he said.

Gomwe said if it happens that he has complaints against Masimirembwa, he tells his party not the media.

“If I complain that Mr Masimirembwa is manipulating structures, I tell the leadership at national level. I don’t tell Nehanda Radio,” he said.

The supporters of the two politicians pelted each other with stones and bricks in Epworth on Saturday.

The ruling party acting spokesperson Mike Bimha said he was unaware of the alleged clashes.

“I just arrived from Bulawayo today (Sunday) and from the briefings I have so far received, there is nothing about the alleged fights,” Bimha said.

The intra-party violence rocked the Zanu-PF district elections held throughout the country over the weekend as factions aligned to President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his deputy, Constantino Chiwenga, were seeking to outwit each other and land key positions ahead of provincial elections which have been postponed to early next year.

In some provinces like Mashonaland Central and Masvingo, the elections had to be aborted and postponed to Monday after the provincial leaders observed that the cell registers were in shambles and there was massive rigging. Nehanda Radio