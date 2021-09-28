Tamy Moyo speechless as musician Humba ‘marries’ her in new song

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

Musician Tamy Moyo has become one of the most sung about female artists in the country after two dedication songs about her have been released in the space of 6 weeks.

Following Holy Ten’s Ndanzwa Nekugunga, zim dancehall chanter Humba has released yet another Tamy dedication titled Tamy Moyo.

Although Holy Ten remained composed in the song, Humba has taken it a bit too far as he marries and kisses a large portrait of Tamy.

In the video that has since made rounds on social media, Humba sings holding Tamy’s portrait saying, “Humba yenda nemunhu kumba kana mimba! Tamy Moyo, urimu Moyo ka Tamy.”

He then goes as far as organising a wedding, where he ‘officially marries and kisses Tamy’ (the picture of cause).

Contacted for a comment Tamy told Nehanda Radio that she had nothing to say about it.

“I’ve seen the video, people have been tagging me on Instagram. I have no reaction, I have nothing to say about it,” said Tamy.

Ammara Brown is another singer who has had Zimdancehall musicians going crazy about her.

In 2018 Boss Pumacol released a song titled Ammara Brown in which he proposed to the South Africa based singer. This was followed by what appeared to be a diss track by X Fayah in 2019 who featured in the Chillspot Condom riddim.

In the song X Fayah questions, “Ammara Brown, Ammara Brown anofarisirei Ammara Brown…muzoudza baba naMai vake Ammara Brown.” Nehanda Radio