July Moyo using witchcraft to topple Mnangagwa: Prof Jonathan Moyo

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Politics |

Former cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo claims President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s close ally and local government minister July Moyo is using witchcraft in his efforts to topple the Zanu PF leader.

Prof Moyo took to Twitter on Tuesday to sensationally claim that July Moyo went to Turkey to buy shoes covered by juju (black magic) that he was supposed to give Mnangagwa as a birthday present before he was dramatically blocked by First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa in Kwekwe.

“JULY MOYO IN A FIX WITH ED: In 2020 he saw a N’anga on how to succeed ED; was advised to buy shoes; he got them in TURKEY; N’anga put juju on shoes and asked July to give ED as B/Day gift. Plot leaked to ED’s N’anga. July delivered shoes in Kwekwe & all OCCULTIC HELL BROKE LOOSE!

“AS JULY delivered his birthday gift package to Mnangagwa at his Kwekwe farm, Auxillia intercepted it to see what was in it; when she saw a fancy pair of shoes, she screamed, ‘shangu dziya, shangu dziya’; Mnangagwa then asked July to leave immediately with the shoes, “buda, buda!,” Prof Moyo said.

Earlier this year, the outspoken independent MP for Norton, Temba Mliswa, accused State Security Minister Owen ‘Mudha’ Ncube and July Moyo of plotting to destroy Mnangagwa’s political life. He also accused July Moyo of holding a meeting with traditional chiefs from the Midlands to plot his ambitions to be the country’s next president.

“He (July Moyo) loses a parliamentary election and is on the job at the mercy of the President. Why would you even think that I would even want to talk about July Moyo when I win elections, where I beat his party and he fails to win elections?” said Mliswa.

“July Moyo is well-known for being ambitious. The president knows he convened a meeting with Varozvi (traditional) chiefs so that he could be in power. It is well-known that July Moyo has failed dismally to run the Local Government ministry to the point that people regret where (Ignatius) Chombo went.

“July Moyo who we all know acts like a de-facto Prime Minister,” Mliswa added. Nehanda Radio