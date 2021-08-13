Dokora eyes Mash Central Zanu PF top post as factionalism heats up

Former Education Minister Lazarus Dokora has thrown his hat in the ring to be the next Zanu PF Mashonaland Central Provincial chairperson and battle incumbent Kazembe Kazembe as factionalism in the ruling party heats up.

Dokora has suffered several defeats in elections and was once demoted from Rushinga legislator in 2000 after misusing Constitutional Development Funds (CDF).

In the previous elections he lost the race to Tendai Nyabani and is trying to bounce back as the provincial chairperson.

Sources familiar with the developments say he is set to battle it out with the incumbent Kazembe, war veterans chairperson Sam Parirenyatwa, James Makamba and others who are yet to show their interest in the top post.

Dokora has since approached Politburo member Kenneth Musanhi for support and Musanhi reportedly promised to convince the province’s eight District Coordinating Committees (DCC) to support him.

“The situation in Mash Central is now very tense but the Godfather of factionalism is Musanhi who is now supporting Dokora at the expense of other candidates,” said the source.

“We wonder why Musanhi is doing that but l think it is because he only served two terms as Zanu PF MP so he is still learning politics.”

Musanhi and Dokora refused to comment.

People in Rushinga claim Dokora did not bring any meaningful development in his constituency but they only remember him for introducing the new curriculum.

“As Rushinga people we are not happy with Dokora’s intentions because when he was a cabinet Minister he did not bring any development in our constituency hence he is not a good leader,” Victor Choto said.

“We only know him for introducing the new curriculum so how can we have him for the Chairmanship? He should think twice.”