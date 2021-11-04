Kazembe, Dokora under-fire over Chamisa free passage in Mash Central

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Politics |

Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe and former Education Minister Lazarus Dokora are under-fire from some Zanu PF members for failing to block MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa from touring Mashonaland Central, Nehanda Radio can reveal.

Chamisa is on a countrywide tour mobilising supporters ahead of the 2023 elections. The opposition is targeting 6 million supporters in the upcoming plebiscite.

So far, Chamisa has managed to conduct successful campaigns in Masvingo, Manicaland and Mashonaland West Provinces. In all these places, Zanu PF activists constantly fought him, sometimes barricading roads, with his cars being smashed.

In Manicaland, the party claims he survived an assassination attempt when a bullet went through one of his cars.

According to a Zanu PF WhatsApp group thread seen by Nehanda Radio, one ruling party member identified as Douglas Bhedhemu (uses number 263 77 471 4832) asked group members why Dokora who was aspiring to be the province’s chairman before he quit after the assassination attempt, had allowed Chamisa free passage in Mashonaland Central.

He also took to task the current Provincial Chairman Kazembe Kazembe on why he did not stop Chamisa.

“Chirikundishamisa ndechekuti Chamisa aenda Rushinga uko kuna cdeDokora varikuda huchairman hweprovince uye kuna mp Nyabani tinoti kudii tichiona zvakadai,nekuti Chamisa aenda Rushinga kudziva uko kwakafira mapotsori ashevedzwa nani kuti aendeko. Cde Dokora tiudzei zvizere imi ndimi mamushevedza ikoko ,tinoziva kuti kukanzi kurikuuya Mdc kunoitwa magaller, maband, mitambo yakasiya.Taiziva vaKasukuwere vachi mobiliser vanhu vasawanike panouya mdc ,why Cde Dokora vasina kutora action. (Cde Dokora tells in full why you did not take action to block Chamisa when he invaded our Province),” the member said.

“Even chairman cde Kazembe Kazembe manga muripi imi panouya mdc muprovince yamunotungamira imi muchitadza kumobiliser vanhu even youth chero kunhonga mapper. Kukundwa ne Masvingo yakavharidzira Chamisa kuita musangano muMasvingo, imi mps cde Kabozo ,cde Marikisi ,cde Seremwe, cde Nyabani sei maregera Chamisa achipinda muma constituency menyu imi muripo, Even chairman Kazembe Kazembe and all Members of Parliament, where were you when Chamisa was coming to this Province. In Masvingo he was blocked but you failed to do so here),” the member said.

But another member, Douglas Shonhiwa responded and said Zanu PF worked with instructions from the top. His insinuations seemingly meant all the attacks that Chamisa faced in provinces recently were ordered from the top.

Chamisa has since posted a Tweet saying he enjoyed the warm welcome he received from the people of Mashonaland Central.

“IN MASH CENTRAL… I’m emboldened by the courage for change here in Rushinga and Mt Darwin.. Excellent Community leaders & Citizens interface meetings in Dotito,Nyanhewe, Nyamanyanya,Chimhanda, Nyamatikiti and Rumwa.Thank you Mash Central for the great meetings and warm welcome,” Chamisa said.

In 2023, Chamisa and Mnangagwa are expected to face each other for the second time since his controversial defeat in 2018 when the opposition leader claimed rigging and the Zanu PF leader was controversially confirmed winner by the courts. Nehanda Radio