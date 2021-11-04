Marry Mubaiwa hints George Charamba wrote Chiwenga’s PhD thesis

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Politics |

A Twitter account purporting to be that of Marry Mubaiwa on Thursday posted an ambiguous tweet about her estranged husband Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s thesis submitted to the University of KwaZulu-Natal in South Africa in fulfillment of the requirements for his PhD in 2014.

Marry simply attached “Goose or Ganda: Title… Geo Charamba” to the cover page of the thesis raising eyebrows she was referring to President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s spokesperson George Charamba, who has been accused of writing the thesis for the VP.

In the 321-page PhD thesis Titled “The Predominance of an Ethic of Double Standards in the UN Security Council Humanitarian Intervention Missions: A Critical Study Based on the Ethical Concepts of Mutual Aid and Equal Recognition”, Chiwenga actually thanked Charamba for assisting with the language editing of the whole thesis raising the suspicion that he may not be the original author.

Chiwenga’s controversial thesis document raised more questions than answers.

In July 2017, during the pick of factionalism in Zimbabwe, former Information Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo questioned the former army general’s PhD from the University of KwaZulu Natal, South Africa, challenging him to come clean on the real authors of ‘his’ dissertation.

The fall-out was centered on the Command Agriculture scheme which was associated with then Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Lacoste Zanu-PF faction which Moyo criticised as a secessionist programme.

Mnangagwa’s faction, four months later, through a military coup, grabbed power and overthrew the late President Robert Mugabe.

“These people have no shame at all,” Moyo said this Tuesday.

“They gave Chiwenga acres and acres of space to, without any shred of evidence to support his false and defamatory allegations calling me an enemy of the state, a homosexual, a war deserter, Baba Jukwa and blatantly lying that in my books I wrote that I would destroy Zanu-PF from within and worse lying through his teeth that I got him (Chiwenga) sentenced to death at Mgagao in March 1975 when I was nowhere Mgagao throughout 1975 let alone in March 1975,” Moyo said after refusing the Herald an interview about the legitimacy of Chiwenga’s book.

“Now they want me to back allegations that Chiwenga had his UKZN dissertation written for him. Did they ask Chiwenga to back up his nonsensical allegation that in my books I wrote about destroying Zanu-PF from within?

“Have they asked him to give supporting evidence about any of the unlawful threats and defamatory allegations made against me by Chiwenga in the Herald?” Nehanda Radio