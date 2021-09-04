Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

AccidentsFeaturedLocal

Limousine accident victims named

39,335

By Bongani Ndlovu

Police have released the names of three people who died in a road accident involving a Limousine along the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls highway on Thursday.

Three people died on the spot after a Limousine they were travelling in burst a rear tyre and veered off the road before hitting a tree at the 138km peg along the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Highway. (Picture by Zimpapers Images)
Three people died on the spot after a Limousine they were travelling in burst a rear tyre and veered off the road before hitting a tree at the 138km peg along the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Highway. (Picture by Zimpapers Images)

The three died after a Limousine Lincoln they were travelling in burst its rear left tyre, veered off the road and hit a tree at the 138km peg.

The deceased were travelling from Bulawayo to Victoria Falls.

Related Articles

Man in dock for raping pal’s 5 year-old daughter

15,774

Mliswa scoffs at Zanu PF recruitment of Sandra Ndebele as…

32,526

MURDER IN MAKOKOBA: Married man killed by rival suitor

37,978

Armed robbers appear in court, remanded in custody

22,477

In a statement, Superintendent Resistant Ncube, The Outpost Editor (Press, Public and International Relations) Police General Headquarters, said:

“The victims were positively identified by their next of kin as follows: Norman Moyo a male adult aged 30 of house number 4240 Lobengula West, Bulawayo. Rumbidzai Mhlanga a female adult aged 30 of Ndlovu Secondary School, Victoria Falls and Dingulwazi Mhlanga a male adult aged 30 of Lookout Masuku Barracks, Bulawayo.”

Three people died on the spot after a Limousine they were travelling in burst a rear tyre and veered off the road before hitting a tree at the 138km peg along the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Highway. (Picture by Zimpapers Images)
Three people died on the spot after a Limousine they were travelling in burst a rear tyre and veered off the road before hitting a tree at the 138km peg along the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Highway. (Picture by Zimpapers Images)

A fourth victim died at St Luke’s Hospital and Supt Ncube urged members of the public to go and identify the deceased.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is appealing to members of the public with missing relatives to visit St Luke’s Hospital and assist in the identification of the fourth victim, a male adult who died upon admission to the hospital,” said Supt Ncube. The Chronicle

Donate to Nehanda Radio
You might also like More from author
Comments