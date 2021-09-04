Limousine accident victims named

By Bongani Ndlovu

Police have released the names of three people who died in a road accident involving a Limousine along the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls highway on Thursday.

The three died after a Limousine Lincoln they were travelling in burst its rear left tyre, veered off the road and hit a tree at the 138km peg.

The deceased were travelling from Bulawayo to Victoria Falls.

In a statement, Superintendent Resistant Ncube, The Outpost Editor (Press, Public and International Relations) Police General Headquarters, said:

“The victims were positively identified by their next of kin as follows: Norman Moyo a male adult aged 30 of house number 4240 Lobengula West, Bulawayo. Rumbidzai Mhlanga a female adult aged 30 of Ndlovu Secondary School, Victoria Falls and Dingulwazi Mhlanga a male adult aged 30 of Lookout Masuku Barracks, Bulawayo.”

A fourth victim died at St Luke’s Hospital and Supt Ncube urged members of the public to go and identify the deceased.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is appealing to members of the public with missing relatives to visit St Luke’s Hospital and assist in the identification of the fourth victim, a male adult who died upon admission to the hospital,” said Supt Ncube. The Chronicle