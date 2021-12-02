Two men arrested in connection with Zanu PF vehicle used in attempted abduction

A Zanu PF truck believed to be assigned to Insiza North MP Farai Taruvinga was used in an abduction attempt on Monday and two people have since been arrested in connection with the incident.

The incident was captured on a video, and shows the men attempting to abduct a motorist by throwing him in the back of a Zanu PF truck and it is believed that the incident was triggered by a minor road traffic accident.

A witness told local publication ZimLive that after two vehicles “touched” on George Silundika Street between 10th and 11th Avenue in Bulawayo, one of the drivers attempted to leave the scene before police arrived, prompting the other driver to grab his keys to stop him leaving.

The witness further stated that the incensed driver who wanted to flee allegedly called for “back-up” and within minutes, a Zanu PF-branded Mitsubishi truck arrived with four men who jumped off and began assaulting the other motorist, who claimed to be a soldier based in Harare.

During the alleged abduction attempt, a soldier, whose name could not be established, said four of his front teeth had become loose from the savage beating before his assailants tried to force him into the Zanu PF vehicle, registration AEN 7705.

He jumped from the vehicle just as it was driving off with him and onlookers stepped in to stop the attempted abduction.

It has since been established that the Zanu PF branded truck is owned by MP Taruvinga and was being driven by a man identified as Sifiso Mpofu, who drove off from the scene before police arrived.

The two men who were arrested are believed to both workers at Fred Gold Mine in Filabusi.

Taruvinga later on, sent a statement to ZimLive distancing himself and his manager Sifiso from the incident.

“Things didn’t happen as they seem in video. My manager Sifiso was collecting some orders from a shop called Vaiton in that general area and by some bad coincidence there was this street fight between the gold panner from Filabusi and a soldier after an accident in the centre parking.

“It appears these men recognised my car and then tried to drag this soldier into it, for whatever reason. Sifiso was completely unaware of what was going on and was surprised when they put that man in the car. I don’t believe in violence and I’m disappointed by how this has been portrayed.”