Mnangagwa sets by-elections for March, confident of ‘landslide victory’

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has announced that by-elections will be held in March next year and compelled his Zanu PF party to up the game in mobilising supporters ahead of the polls.

Addressing the Zanu PF politburo meeting on Wednesday, Mnangagwa said the by-elections were going to be held in March but he did not specify the actual dates.

“As we prepare for the forthcoming by elections next year in March and the harmonised election in 2023 the focus must be on mobilising membership to register as voters.

The president is confident that his party will win with a landslide victory.

“The opposition must be voted out tinoda kuvasvasvanga pama by elections huye zve tigovarakasha kuma harmonised elections,” Mnangagwa said.

By-elections were banned last year by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga who doubles as Health Minister through a Statutory Instrument 225A of 2020 citing the Covid-19 threat.

By-elections were mainly called for last year after the smaller MDC-T leaders Douglas Mwonzora and Thokozani Khupe recalled more than half of the MDC Alliance MPs and councillors accusing them of supporting main opposition MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa.

An investigation by the US Embassy in Harare actually established that the suspension of by-elections had left 754 000 people in 26 constituencies with no representation in Parliament, after recalls of the legislators aligned to Chamisa.

At the same meeting, Zanu PF appointed Christopher Mutsvangwa as its new secretary for information, replacing the late Simon Khaya Moyo. Mike Bimha who was acting information officer was appointed new political commissar, replacing Victor Matemadanda. Nehanda Radio