Mutsvangwa family takes charge of Zanu PF and GOVT information

The ruling Zanu PF party has appointed Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa’s husband Christopher Mutsvangwa as its new Secretary for Information, replacing the late Simon Khaya Moyo.

Zanu PF announced the development on Wednesday after its politburo meeting held at the party Headquarters in Harare.

Mike Bimha who was acting information boss has now been appointed the political commissar replacing Victor Matemadanda who was appointed Zimbabwean Ambassador to Mozambique by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Mutsvangwa who is widely regarded as a ‘vocabulary and big words student’ will take the ruling party information office. The move by the ruling party has raised eyebrows because Chris’s wife, Monica is also the Information Minister in the government.

Commenting on the appointment of Chris by the ruling party, MDC Alliance vice chairman Job Sikhala accused the Zanu PF of isolating the youth while appointing the “geriatrics”.

“Geriatrics are recycling themselves when the young and energetic are marginalized in ZPF. Doddering Chris Mutsvangwa replaces Khaya Moyo. Geriatric Bimha replaces Matemadanda. Old people’s home. We are proud because we are young and have energy. Geriatrics must fall,” he said.

Former cabinet Minister Jonathan Moyo described the move as a, ”Family Affair”.

“Family Affair On the left, Minister of Information, Monica Mutsvangwa, wife to Christopher Mutsvangwa; on the right, newly appointed Secretary for Information in the Zanu PF politburo.

“It’s a husband and wife team handling information in government and Zanu PF. And @edmnangagwa so!” Moyo quipped. Nehanda Radio