Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Australia based Zimbabwean model Taku Chimwaza on Love Island Australia (IMAGE BY BEN SYMONS via refinery29.com)
Australia based Zimbabwean model Taku Chimwaza on Love Island Australia (IMAGE BY BEN SYMONS via refinery29.com)
ShowbizFeaturedNews

Australia based Taku Chimwaza grateful for Love Island experience

By Keith Mlauzi 36,208

Australia based Zimbabwean model Taku Chimwaza has said he is very grateful for his experience on Love Island season 3 after being eliminated regardless of being the viewers favorite.

In several reports the 24-year-old rugby union player, who moved to Australia from Zimbabwe a decade ago, was praised on various social media platforms for being “hilarious”.

Loved-up: Love Island Australia's Taku Chimwaza confirmed he is 'exclusive' with Michela Louis after they were dumped from the villa just before the finale
Loved-up: Love Island Australia’s Taku Chimwaza confirmed he is ‘exclusive’ with Michela Louis after they were dumped from the villa just before the finale

Responding to a question by a follower asking what his experience was like during Love Island, Taku said he had no ‘regrets whatsoever.’ 

“As soon as I walked out I was like what thaa f*** have i walked into!

Related Articles

Love Island: How ITV2’s breakout hit cornered the…

7,933

Reality TV and mental health: ‘I wish I’d never…

11,924

“But honestly I had such an amazing time I won’t change it for the world,” he said.

He then took to his page thanking all his friends and family for the support.

He wrote, “feeling gratitude and not expressing it is like wrapping a present and not giving it.

“Thankful for the experience on Friend Island, I love Island. Nah but on a real thank you to everyone that supported me during my time in the villa. I can’t express how much I appreciate the love y’all showed your boy. On the next Chaii!!!”

According to the Love Island format “A group of single men and women live together in a beautiful location for a few weeks. Soon, they face various challenges as they try to find love and win the grand prize.” Nehanda Radio

Donate to Nehanda Radio
Keith Mlauzi 94 posts
You might also like More from author
Comments