Australia based Taku Chimwaza grateful for Love Island experience

Australia based Zimbabwean model Taku Chimwaza has said he is very grateful for his experience on Love Island season 3 after being eliminated regardless of being the viewers favorite.

In several reports the 24-year-old rugby union player, who moved to Australia from Zimbabwe a decade ago, was praised on various social media platforms for being “hilarious”.

Responding to a question by a follower asking what his experience was like during Love Island, Taku said he had no ‘regrets whatsoever.’

“As soon as I walked out I was like what thaa f*** have i walked into!

“But honestly I had such an amazing time I won’t change it for the world,” he said.

He then took to his page thanking all his friends and family for the support.

He wrote, “feeling gratitude and not expressing it is like wrapping a present and not giving it.

“Thankful for the experience on Friend Island, I love Island. Nah but on a real thank you to everyone that supported me during my time in the villa. I can’t express how much I appreciate the love y’all showed your boy. On the next Chaii!!!”

According to the Love Island format “A group of single men and women live together in a beautiful location for a few weeks. Soon, they face various challenges as they try to find love and win the grand prize.” Nehanda Radio