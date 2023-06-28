Proudly Zimbabwean: Nakamba invites Aston Villa teammates to visit Victoria Falls

Zimbabwean international midfielder Marvelous Nakamba has reportedly invited his Aston Villa teammates to visit the famous Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe for a vacation during the off-season break.

Nakamba who is currently in the country for the season break, confirmed the invitation to the ZBC News.

He also told the publication he is happy to have invited his Villa teammates to one of the greatest tourist attractions in Africa and one of the most spectacular waterfalls in the world.

He said: “I’m excited to be hosting my teammates from Aston Villa. I’m proud of my country hence I marketed Zimbabwe, especially Victoria Falls to my teammates at Aston Villa.

“John McGinn is coming in tomorrow (Tuesday) and I’m expecting the other players to come in later on during the week. It’s good for business and for me, people will now know that Zimbabwe is a beautiful and a safe place to visit.”

The move will see Villa stars joining in the list of several world footballers who visited the country’s major tourism hub.

These include Julio Baptista, Gianluca Zambrotta and Patrick Kluivert.

The invitation comes at a time the 29-year-old is strongly linked with a move away from Villa to join Luton Town.

Nakamba joined Luton on the transfer deadline day in January on a six months loan deal which ended in April.

The Hwange born midfielder quickly became a vital cog in Rob Edward’s squad, fitting well in the gaffer’s plans and helping the team to secure English Premier League promotion since 1992.