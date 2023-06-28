Ex-Warriors defender Tendayi Darikwa set to join Apollon Limassol in Cyprus

Former Zimbabwe international right back Tendayi Darikwa is on the brink of joining Cypriot First Division outfit Apollon Limassol FC on a two year deal.

The club confirmed in a statement on Tuesday: “Apollon Football (Public) Ltd, announces the agreement in principle with football player Tendayi Darikwa until May 2025,” the club wrote.

“Tendayi was born in December 1991 and plays as a right back. The 31-year-old has spent his entire career in England playing for Chesterfield, Burnley, Nottingham Forest and Wigan.

Darikwa made a combined, over 350 appearances in League Two, League One and the Championship.

The versatile defender is “expected in Cyprus in the coming days to undergo a medical and for the deal to be confirmed” Apollon also revealed.

Born in England, the full back secures a move to Cyprus one month after he announced his departure at Wigan Athletic where he was club captain.

His contract with the Latics expires in a few days (30 June).