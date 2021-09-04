Weekend behind bars for Chiwenga imposter

The 35-year-old Harare man who tried to persuade Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals that he was Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care Constantino Chiwenga to evade paying his hospital bills will spend the weekend behind bars awaiting his bail ruling on Monday.

Prosecutor Mrs Monalisa Magwenzi is opposing bail on the grounds that Marlon Katiyo was a flight risk and would abscond.

Katiyo, who has of no fixed abode, was facing fraud charges when he appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi.

During last month and up to Wednesday this week he allegedly visited Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals and Avenues Clinic to seek medical attention for his headache problem.

It is the State’s case that he gave the hospitals false information regarding his names.

He allegedly misrepresented to the hospital officials on several occasions that he was Marlon Katiyo, Tendai Marara, General Chiwenga and Dominic Chiwenga to avoid detection when fraudulently acquiring medical services.

He was treated at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals and went away.

It is the State’s case that through the misrepresentation, Katiyo intended to avoid being detected when his payments to the hospital were due. The Herald